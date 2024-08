These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 20; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Puzhal: Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, Bye Pass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, Shanthi Colony, Pudhu Nagar 5th and 6th Street, Dargas Road.

Thiruvellavoyal: Thiruvellavoyal, Uranambedu, Kattupalli, Neithavoyal, Voyalur,

Kattur, Thiruppalaivanam, Kadapkkam, Kaniyampakkam, Chenghazhuneermedu, Ramanathapuram, Merattur, Kalpakkam, Vellambakkam.

Siruseri: Elcot Avenue Road, Model School Road Classic Forms, Nedunchezhian

Street, Narayanasamy Street, Patavattamman Koil, Parameswaran Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Kumuran Nagar, TNHB full area, Alamelumanga puram, Gandhi Nagar, OMR, Nookampalayam Road, Thiruvalluvar salai, Pondicherrypatti,

Semmencherry, Jawahar Nagar, Satyabama, JPR, St. Joseph College, Village High Road, Velu Naikar Street, Nehru Street, Ganesh Nagar, Medavakkam Road, Wipro Road, Anna Street, Devaraj Nagar, New Kumaran Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Gandhi Street, MGR Street.

Madipakkam: Sheela Nagar, Annai Tersasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Govindasamy Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Ram Nagar (S), Kuberan Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ram Nagar (N), Rajarajeswari Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Periyar Nagar, Kulakarai Street, Anna Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar.

Alwarpet: Part of TTK Road, and 1st Cross Street TTK Road, Bhimanna Mudali 1st and 2nd Street, CV Raman Road, CP Ramasamy Street, Bheemmanna Garden Road, Bawa Road, Anandha Road, Dr .Renga road, Anandhapuram, Ashoka Street, Sri Ladbi Colony, Sundarajan Street, Lambath Avenue, Subramaniam Street, Kanni Kovil Pallam, Kanni Kovil Medu, Vishsalakshi Thottam, Subburayan Salai, Narasimapuram, Part of St.Marys Rod, R.A. Puram, V.K.Iyer Road, Srinivasa Road, Part of Warren Road, Vengatesa Agragaram, Part of South Mada Street, Jeth Nagar 1st to 3rd Street, T.V. Pettai Street, Vinayagam Street, V.C. Garden 1 st to 3 rd Street, Trust Pakkam North and South, Sethambal Colony, JJ Road, Part of Eldams Road, Sriman Srinivasa Street, Murres Gate Road, Parthasarathy Street, Alwarpet Main Street, Perumal Koil Street.

Kovour: Kundrathur Main Road, West Mada Street, East Mada Street, Venkateshwara Nagar, Dharma Raja Koil Street, Indira Nagar, Kovoor Colony, Ambal Nagar.