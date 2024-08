These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 13; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Tuesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Royapettah : Peters Road, Dr. Besant Road, Hussain Nagar 1 to 5 streets, Ramasamy Maistry street, Subbaraya chetty street, Ponnappa chetty street, Manicka maistry street, Mir Bakshi Ali street,Extn, Md Hussain Street, Nair Varadha pillai street, perumal mudali street, Ramasamy Garden street, C.S. Durai samy colony, Thalayari street, Dr. Niyamathullah street, Devaraj Street, Erusappan street, Gazatee Begum street, Haji shaik Hussain street, Jani Jany khan road and 1 to 5 streets, Kambum Dharwaja street, Kareem subedar street, Muzhabar Jung Bhagathur street, Pallappan, Surappan street, Sheik Dawood street, Shargudin Garden street, Theerthappam street, Tambu naickan street, weavers street, Tirunavukkarasar street, Sardarjung garden tank street, Aurmuga achari street, Anga muthu, Agathi muthan street, Chinnappa rawthar street, General swami naickan street, Gaffore shahahib street, K.M.A. Street, Iyyasamy street, Koya Arunagiry street and all surrounding areas.

Perambur : Entire Perambur, Madhavaram High road, B.B. Road, Ragavan street, S.R.P. Koil North and South, Teeds Garden 1 to 7 Streets, Patel road, SBI Colony and Palani Andavar Koil street.

Anna Nagar : P to Z Block, G Block, Vasantham colony, Udayam colony, Iswarya colony, B.s.N.L. Quarters, R.B.I. Quarters, C.P.W.D. Quarters, Ponni colony, Belly area, Thangam colony, Jayanthi Colony, Ranganathan Garden, Tower view colony and Garden View Apartment. Anna Nagar East Police A.C. Quarters, Vijay shree mahal, Ambekar Nagar, 100 Bed Hospital, M Block, N Block, Annai Sathyanagar and Royal Enclave.

Ramapuram : Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam, Kolapakkam, Nesapakkam, M.G.R. Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, I.P.S. Colony, Poothapedu, Ramachandra Nagar, Jaibalaji and Khan Nagar, K.K. Ponnurangam salai and all surrounding areas.

Sithalapakkam : Sithalapakkam, Varadharaja Perumal koil street, ADB avenue, Vengaivasal Main road, B.S.C.P.L., T.N.H.B. Colony, Venba Avenue, Kannikoil street, M.G.R. Nagar, Fazil Avenue Vivekanandha Nagar Nookampalayam road, Vivekananda Nagar, Jeya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Ottiyambakkam Arasankalani Main Road, Karanai Main Road, Sankarapuram, Nagalakshmi Nagar, Ottiyambakkam village Nesamani Nagar Nookampalayam road, Mallees Apartment, K.G. Flats, R.C. Apartment, Nesamani Nagar area, kailesh Nagar, Varathapuram, Chettinadu villas, Sowmiya Nagar.

Porur : Thangam Avenue, Mugambigai Nagar, Eswar Nagar, V.s. Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Sai nagar, Thillai Natarajar Nagar and Madura Garden.

Tambaram : Madhanapuram, Kalaignar street, Mudichur Main road, S.K. Avenue, Park Street, K.K. Salai, Ambedkar street, Muthu Mariamman Koil street, Swamy Nagar, Venkadathri Nagar ALS Green Land, Balaji Nagar, E.B. Colony, Barath Nagar, Lingam nagar, Kollapuri amman koil street, West Lakshmi Nagar, Bharathi avenue, Chitra avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Kakapujandar Nagar, Kamarajar High road, Sadagopan nagar.