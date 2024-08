These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on August 12; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Monday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Nanganallur: Part of Hindu colony, NGO Colony, KK Nagar, Part of Teachers Colony, SBI Colony ext, AGS Colony, Duraisamy Garden, Vijay avenue, SIP Colony, Lakshmi nagar 4th stage, Part of BV Nagar South,

Kuberan Nagar: LIC Nagar, Mylai Kabaleeswarar Nagar, Balaambiga Nagar, Karpagamal Nagar.

Tambaram – Mudichur: Bharathi avenue, Chitra Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Kakapujandar Nagar, Kamarajar High Road, Sadagopan Nagar.

Madambakkam: ALS Nagar Part, Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, North, East and West Mada street, Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar part, Agaram Main Road part, Vedachalam Nagar, SR colony, IAF road, Ricky Garden, Harani Apartment and Sumeri city.

Rajakilpakkam: Manavala Nagar, VGP Pon Nagar, Bakkiam Nagar, Erikkarai street, Lakshmi Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Prasanth Colony, Navaneetham Nagar.

Puthuthangal: Periyar Nagar, Devaraj pillai street, VGN, Nithyanandam Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Part of GST Road, Service road (Irumbuliyur)

Mittanemili: IAF Road, Mittanamallee Colony, Birundhavanam nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar ,CRPF Qurters ,CRPF Nagar.