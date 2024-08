These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Aug 22; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Thursday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Selaiyur: Andal Nagar, Backiyalakshmi Nagar, Yeswanth Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Malleswari Nagar, Julvayu Vegar, Ambal Nagar, Jaiwantha Puram, Thirumalai Nagar.

Chitlapakkam: Part of Velachery Road, Chitlapakkam Main Road, Ganesh Nagar, Thirumagal Nagar, Silapathikaram Street, Metha Nagar, Rajeswari Nagar, 100 feet Road, Annai Indira Nagar, Ganapathy Colony, Annai Nagar, Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar and Sriram Nagar.

Ambattur: Vellalar Street, Kulakkarai Street, 1 st and 2 nd Street Sector-III.

Anakaputhur: Annai Tersa Street, Kamarajarpuram, Vinayaga Nagar, Fathima Nagar, EB Colony, T. Malai Road, Bakthavachalam Main Road, Amarasan Nagar, Jayateertha Rao Street.

Santhangadu: MGR Nagar, Vimalapuram, Srinivasan Street, Radhakrishnan Street, Poongavanam Street, Kamarajar Salai, Pada Salai, Chinnasekkadu, Parthasarathy Street, Baljipalayam, Sathiyamurthy Nagar, TKP Nagar, VP Nagar, Ramasamy Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Jayalalitha Nagar, Vettri Vinayagar Nagar, Devarajan Street, PerumalKoil Street, Old MGR Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Girama Street, Edapalayam, Othavadi Street, Jayapal Street, Parvathi Nagar, Devi Karumariamman Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Moolachatiram Main Road, Manali area.