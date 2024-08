These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Aug 21; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Adyar: 4th Main Road Gandhi Nagar, 2nd and 3rd Cresent Park Road, part of 3rd Main Road

Hasthinapuram: Part of RB Road, Anna Salai, Gayathri Nagar, Velmurugan Nagar, Vinobaji Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Bashiyam Nagar, Manickam Nagar, BBR Street

Madipakkam: Sheela Nagar, Annai Terasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Govindasamy Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Ram Nagar (S), Kuberan Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ram Nagar (N), Rajarajeswari Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Periyar Nagar, Kulakkarai Street, Anna Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar

Ambattur: Sidco Industrial Estate, EB Road 1st Street, Appasamy Road, 9th and 10th Street of North Phase, 7th and 8th Street TASS Estate, Mahatma Gandhi Road, 6th-9th Street of North Phase

Athipattu: Zuari Cements, Athani Container Terminal Limited, BHEL NCTPS Stage IV Site, IOCL LNG Limited, L&T Ship Building, 33/11 KV NCTPS Stage-I SS

Sothupermbedu: Nerukundram, part of Sothuperumbedu, Chekkancheri, Attapalayam, Kanniyam Palaiyam, Pasuvan Palaiyam, Gnayiru Village, Mafushkhanpet