These areas of Chennai will face power cut on July 20; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Avadi, Annasalai, Ambattur, Porur, Ponneri, Pallavaram, Vyasarpadi, Sholinganallur, Adyar, IT Corridor, Guindy, Maduravoyal areas fro 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday due to maintenance work.

Avadi: Puzhal, Sriram Nagar, Jeeva Road, Gurushanthi Nagar, Mariammal Nagar, Thandalkalani, Thiyambappam, Mathur, Senrambakkam, Kannampalayam, Tirumullaivayal, Pandeeswaram, Makaral, Kommakumbedu, Thamarai Pakkam, Factor, Veerapuram, TSP Camp, Alamathi, Morai, Veerapuram, Kanniyamman Nagar.

Anna Salai: High court, Part of Thambuchetty Street, Part of Lingichetty Street, Part of Moor Street, Part of Angappan Street, Part of Second Lane Beach Road, Part of Erabalu Street, Part of Mookarnallu Muthu Street, Grindlyas HT, Jesus calls HT, UTI HT, Indian bank I and III HT, HSBC HT, Part of Armenian Street, Catholic Centre HT, TNSC HT, State bank of Mysore HT, Bombay Mutual Building HT, North Fort Road, Tamilnadu State Legal Authority Service, ADRC, SICCI, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Tamil Nadu Government Dental College HT, MMC Boys Hostal HT, Chennai House HT, AEGIS HT, LIC, Kuralagam HT, Law College pumping Station HT, Part of NSC Bose Road, Part of Stringer Street, Part of Francis Joseph Street, Part of Malaya Perumal Street, Government Pleader office, Part of Badrian Street, Part of Anderson Street, Part of Baker Street, Esplanade Police Station and Fire Station, Mannadi, George Town, 2nd Lane Beach.

Ambattur: Kalaivanar Nagar, Ayapakkam TVK Road, TG Anna Nagar Road, KK Nagar Road, Kalaivanar Nagar Road, 2319 Flats, TNHB Phase-III, Ambattur Vanagaram Road, Oragadam, TI Cycle, Ambattur OT, Prithivaipakkam, Venkatapuram, Vijayalakshmipuram, Venkateswara Nagar, Gandhi Main Road, AK Amman Nagar, Chandrasekarapuram, Thirumullaivoyal, CTH Road, and Vinayaga Nagar, Ayapakkam, TNHB, Annanoor, TNHB Ayapakkam Plot No.1 to 8000, VIP Box, TNHB 608 Flats, 338 Flats, Ponniamman Nagar, Rajankuppam, Metro City Phase-I, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Yadaval Street, Perumal Koil Street.

Porur: Kovoor, Kundrathur Main Road, West Mada Street, East Mada Street, Venkateswara Nagar, Dharma Raja Koil Street, Indra Nagar, Kovour Colony, Ambal Nagar.

Ponneri: Panjetty, Thatchur Koot Road, Azhijivakkam, Borax, Kilmeni, Pervallur, Athipedu, Natham, Adarkuppam, Chatram, Kodur, K.P.K.Nagar, T.V.Puram Velammal Residency.

Pallavaram: Industrial, Anna Salai, Ma.Po.Si. Street, Abdulkalam Road part, Muthupalaniappa Nagar, Sargunam Salai, Aadham Salai.

Vyasarpadi: OPH sub-station, East Kalmandapam, West Kalmandapam, SN Chetti Street, MS Koil Street, Hussain Mestri Street, Sheikmestri Street, West Maha Koil Street, Pakkri Shahib Street, PV Koil Street, NRT Road, East Madha Street, Railway press, Muthialpet, FLAG Street, Thambu Lane, Market Lane, Lotus Ramasamy Street, AJ Colony, Kasima Nagar, Jeevarathinam Quarters, GM Pettai, New Whasermenpet Area.

Sholinganallur: Medavakkam, Kannikoil, Mambakkam Main Road, Sastha Nagar, Veerabathran Nagar, Ram Garden, Kalaignar, Nagar, Bhavaniamman Koil Street, Vanathurai Kudiiruppu, Nehru Street.

Adyar: Besant nagar 3rd Avenue, Besant Nagar 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar 5th Avenue, Besant Nagar 32 to 35 cross Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Urur Kuppam, Adyar part 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Palavakkam, Indra Nagar, Venkatesapuram Main Road, Kalathumedu 1 to 4th Street, Swaminatha Nagar 1st to 11th Main Road, Vivekananda 1st to 2nd Street, Selvaraj Avenue, ECR a part, Avvai Nagar Main Road, Ganapathi Street, Pandiyan Street.

ITC: Perungudi, IT Corridor, Thoraipakkam, Neelangarai, Industrial, Kandanchavadi, Nehru Nagar, Prince Foundation, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Injambakkam, Palavakkam, Uthandi, Kazura Garden, Renga Reddy Garden, Chinna Neelankarai Kuppam, Kapaleeshwarar Nagar, South-North Pandiyan Salai, Vaithiyalingal Salai, CLRI Nagar, Rugy Complex, Venkateswara Nagar, OMR, Elim Nagar, Perungudi Industrial Estate, Barma Colony, Venkateshwara Nagar, Seevaram Area Canal Puram, Balamurugan Garden, Secretariat Colony, Neelangarai Link Road, Customs Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Road, High Style, Fortune Hotel, Panchayat Road, Elim Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Balraj Nagar, Veeramamunivar Road, Ilango Nagar, Kamaraj Street, Gandhi Street, Periyar Road, Govinda Nagar, Palavakkam Canal Road.

Guindy: Alandur, MKN Road, Azharkana, Alandur Main Road, Railway Station Road, Market Lane, GST Road, Iswaran Koil Street, Madurai Street, Karunikar Street, Lakeside and Athambakkam Area, Santiniketan Apartments, Grove Apartments, Mustan Ghori Apartments, Tiruvalluvar Main Road, Velachery Road, Ponniamman Temple Street, Muthaiyal Reddy Street, Kuppusamy Colony, Officer Colony, Kakan Nagar, NGO Colony, SBI Colony, Mannadiamman, Palantiamman Temple Street, Race Course Area, Ambedkar Nagar, Maduvankarai.

Maduravoyal: Thilaga Nagar, Krishna Industrial Estate, Anna Industrial Estate, Metro Nagar 1st to 3rd Avenue, Porur Garden Phase-II, Balamurugan Nagar, Kamatchiamman Nagar, Rathan Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar 5th, 10th and 11th Street, Ramasamy Nagar, Sundaresan Nagar, Infinity Apartment.