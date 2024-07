These areas of Chennai to face power shutdown on Aug 2; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Korattur, Tondiarpet, Royapettah and Gopalapuram areas on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Korattur: Annai Nagar T.V.S. Nagar, Palla Street, Padmavati Nagar, Anbu Nagar, A.V.S. Main Road and all surrounding areas.

Gopalapuram: Gaudiya Mutt Street, Thomaiyappan Street, Ammaiyappan Lane, Ganapathy Colony First Street, Ponnusamy Street, Part of Lloyds Road, Besant Road, Ramasamy Street, Sathasivam Street, P.V. Koil 1 to 3 Streets, Ganapathi Colony 2nd Street, Puduppet Garden Street and Lane, T.T.K. Road, Conronsmith Road, Jaipure Nagar, S.P.S. 1, 2 Streets, Ammaiyappan Street, Muthu Street, Sundareswarar Koil Street, Shanmugam Street, Reborial Street, Govardhan Street, Thandavarayan Street, North Gopalapuram 1 and 2 Streets Royapettah Indira Garden, Part of Peters Road, Rayapetta Highway, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Road, Buddhi Begum Street and all surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet: New Washermenpet, North Terminal Road, T.H. Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cherian Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiya Nagar, Nammaiyah Street, Buchammal Street, Nagooran Garden, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Danapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, A.E. Koil street, Veera raghavan street, Irusappa Maistry street, Poondi Thangammal Street, Avoor Muthiah Street Kaladipet Thiagarayapuram, P.P.D. Road, New Colony, B. Sadanandapuram, A. Sadanandapuram, Seshachala Gramani Street, Mettu Street, T.H. Road upto Canara Bank, M.G.R. Nagar, Kaveri Street, Village Street. V.O.C. NAGAR Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Garden, Jeeva Nagar, M.P.T. Quarters, A.E. Koil Street and all surrounding areas.