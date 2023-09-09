Therukku Oru Thirukkural project breathes new life into city’s walls

CHENNAI: Chennai-based community organisation Communitree has embarked on an inspiring street reformation initiative, named Therukku Oru Thirukkural. Hafiz Khan from Communitree, shares their vision with DT Next, stating, “Through this project, we aim to reform people’s thoughts, thinking processes, and cultures.

In our city, numerous walls lie abandoned or in disrepair, and we wanted to breathe new life into these canvases. We sought something deeply rooted in our culture, something that belongs to us, and that’s when we thought of Thirukkural.

It transcends culture, caste, age, and more. The kurals carry profound meanings and are relevant to all. The Therukku Oru Thirukkural project commenced with the cleaning and painting of the walls in Kottivakkam Kuppam with a kural.

This was done on Teacher’s Day.” The project’s essence lies in having each street adorned with one Thirukkural. As people stroll through their neighbourhoods and encounter these walls, they can grasp the meaning and delve deeper into its wis- dom, Hafiz hopes.

Communitree is extending an invitation to schools, colleges, corporates, and other organisations to collaborate in this endeavour. Hafiz encourages individuals with leftover paint at home to get involved as well.

He adds, “We welcome anyone willing to contribute to this transformation. If you have extra paint lying around at home, don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”

You can contact them at 99401 42349 to participate in painting a Thirukkural in your streets. This project represents more than just an artistic endeavour;

it’s a means to revitalise not only the city’s walls but also the hearts and minds of its residents, uniting them through the timeless wisdom of Thirukkural.