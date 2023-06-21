Thennarasu inspects substations under construction in Taramani, Tiruvanmaiyur

CHENNAI: Finance and electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday inspected the progress of the digital gas-insulated substations of Tangedco under construction in Taramani and Tiruvanmaiyur.

The 230/33KV digital gas-insulated substation in Tiruvanmaiyur is being set up at a cost of Rs 92.55 crore, and the existing sub-station in Taramani is upgraded as the gas-insulated substation at a cost of Rs 708 crore.

Gas-insulated substations are said to be more efficient than regular substations as the insulators are kept in-house and insulated by the gas SF6 compared to the regular substations where the insulators are exposed and are prone to flashing leading to power cuts.

For the first time in the state, a digital gas-insulated substation which occupies less space compared to conventional ones is being set up.

After the commissioning of the sub-stations, about four lakh consumers in areas such as Tiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Besant Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kottivakkam, Injambakkam, Velachery and Perungudi will get uninterrupted power supply.