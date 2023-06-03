Theft by goldsmiths case: Jewel store levels fresh charges

CHENNAI: A prominent jewellery store in T Nagar has filed a complaint against two goldsmiths alleging that they had stolen about 2 kg of gold jewellery. They have alleged the theft was executed over a period of several years.

The suspects Prabheer Sheik (32) of CIT Nagar and K Balamurugan (51) of Vyasarpadi were already arrested by the Mambalam police in March and were recently out on bail. They were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery given for repair and pawning them off. Police said that they stole at least 347 grams of gold jewellery given by the customers.

The manager of the store, K Sathyanarayanan approached the police after they found out about the theft of customers’ jewellery given for repair. Prabheer Sheik was a contractual employee with the jewellery store for a decade, police said. He stole the jewellery given for repair and pawned them with the help of his friend Balamurugan, police found out.

Mambalam police are investigating on the fresh charges.