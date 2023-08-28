Theft at Crowne Plaza owner’s house on Boat Club Road; two held

CHENNAI: City police are yet to arrest the main accused in a theft complaint in the residence of the owner of Hotel Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, a landmark star hotel on TTK Road. The police have arrested two persons Bharathi (43), and Sukumar (48) in connection with the case. Bharathi’s friend Ashok, who is suspected to have masterminded the theft, is still absconding.

The complaint was made by Ashok Kumar, Chief Security Officer of Hotel Crowne Plaza, in the last week of July and an First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Abhiramapuram police in the first week of August.

According to the complaint, the mother of the owner is living with her caretakers in the Chennai residence situated on Boat Club road, R A Puram.

The chief security officer was told that the elderly woman had used her gold jewellery for an event on July 15 and kept them back in her cupboard. On July 23, when she wanted to use the jewellery again, her gold bangle, gold earring and two watches were missing.

While this being so, on July 26, an intruder entered the house early in the morning, according to the complaint. Around 6 am, when the elderly woman was sleeping in her bedroom, she woke up hearing a noise and found a man going through her cupboard.

The elderly woman alerted the caretaker woman who sleeps in the room and she tried to stop the trespasser and grab the box from his hand. He however pushed the caretaker woman and fled the scene.

Police investigations revealed that at night time, a lady caretaker sleeps in the bedroom while a male caretaker sleeps outside. Further investigation is on.