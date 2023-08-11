Theft at Aishwarya Rajini home: Maid’s daughter moves HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the police to respond to a petition filed by Brindha, daughter of domestic worker who was arrested in a case filed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, to release her bank account which was freezed in connection with the case.

Brindha moved the court submitting that she was struggling to meet living expenses, as her hard-earned money was freezed and her representation to the bank manager to release the account did not elicit any action.

Blocking the account without offering any opportunity was against natural justice, she said, seeking a direction to the bank officials to take appropriate action on her representation.

The police had registered a case against Eswari, the domestic worker, and another person in a complaint given by Aishwarya alleging that diamond sets, antique gold pieces, Navaratna sets, bangles and nearly 60 sovereigns worth Rs 3.60 lakh were missing from her house.

After investigation, the Teynampet police recovered 100 sovereign jewellery, 30 grams of diamonds, and four kg of silver articles from Eswari, and arrested her and her friend Venkatesan.

Later, the Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Bank, Mandaveli branch, freezed Eswari’s daughter Brindha’s account.