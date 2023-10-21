Theft accused escapes from custody

CHENNAI: Just a few metres away from Puzhal central prison where he was being taken to, a theft accused escaped from police custody on Tuesday.

The police have launched a hunt for the youth, identified as Srinivasan (24).

He was arrested by the Tiruverkadu police in a waylaying case.

After coming out on bail, he had not appeared before police station regularly as required by bail conditions.

Following this, a nonbailable warrant was issued against him by the magistrate.

Eventually, the Tiruverkadu police secured Srinivasan and was taking him to Puzhal prison when he asked permission from the police to attend nature's call.

When the policemen were talking among themselves, Srinivasan pushed them and took to his heels.

The policemen chased him, but could not catch up with him. The darkness, too, did not help their case.

Subsequently, the policemen filed a complaint with Puzhal police.