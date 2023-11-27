The ‘Untitled’ cultural milieu of an artist’s mind

CHENNAI: Rewinding his mind back to the days where he gazed at people painting billboards in his hometown inArani, Puviyarasu Kannadasan, a professional artist, commenced his journey into the realm of art.

“Painting for me has now become a tool that guides me through the journey of life, of the unknown and of those off beaten paths that I am yet to explore,” says Puviyarasu.

Located on the banks of the Arani river, the artist’s town is a beautiful piece of art in itself, from which he tries to take inspiration from.

Delineating the visuals of his cultural milieu, the artist’s ‘Untitled’, is a painting which captures the reflection of his native town in its purest form.

“I don’t live by the river, but near it. I have sketched the river many times, and on one such day, I stumbled upon a nomadic family. The kids trembled when they encountered strangers, but would end up playing with them. They flashed a victorious smile when they caught a fish in their net, and the mother would find solace in the knowledge that her family will have food in their plates that day,” the artist explains.

The contemporary piece illustrates a homeless family living clad in rags, setting up a makeshift hut on the river bank. The mother has draped herself in a pink saree, with her nose ring being the only ornament on her face.

“I have noticed that when a woman wears a pink saree, it indicates their poverty-ridden background. I have also seen my mother in times of poverty like this, donning her nose ring without earrings,” Puviyarasu illuminates.

Two young boys on either side of their mother, stand gripping tight to her saree. The eldest one has a fishing net over his shoulder, with freshly caught fish in his hand. The youngest boy is too little to know about his surroundings and the world outside his shanty shack which means home to him.

“The little girl is hiding behind her mother in edginess in her eyes seeing new people. Her mother had warned her of the way men in this cruel world looked at her and about the sexual harassment she had been through. They also had their stray pet dog guarding them from the outside world with anger in his eyes when I approached them,” he adds.

The head of the family has gone out to fend for survival, with the mother standing strong to protect her family, with determination on her face. Puviyarasu has painted golden flowers as an arch behind each of their heads to show their innocence.

“Through this contemporary piece, I have enveloped the abandoned souls, becoming the medium to the voiceless. I have also tried to bring out the lives of people who we do not believe are one among us, and go unnoticed,” the artist highlights.

Untitled by Puviyarasu Kannadasan will be displayed during the Madras Art Weekend 2023, from November 29 to December 3 as part of India Art Fair Parallel.