The unbearable stench of Putheri lake

CHENNAI: There is no limit to the damage and degradation humans can wreak on Mother Nature, especially within the context of destroying a waterbody.

Putheri lake under the Tambaram corporation is choking because of encroachment and sewage dumping.

Even after the intervention of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2022 ordering the removal of encroachments in lake, there is no action from the authorities concerned.

“The NGT clearly mentioned that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board should monitor the waterbody, and instructed the district collector to remove encroachments and re-mark the boundaries. But nothing has changed. Encroachments and dumping of indiscriminate waste continues there,” lamented S David Manohar, an activist.

The stink hits you in the face and causes nausea for several metres. “And the worst part is that the sewage collection well near the lake drains the untreated water into the lake killing its ecology,” pointed out Manohar. “Complaints to the Tambaram corporation have achieved nothing. The underground drainage connection is also an issue.”

People living near the lake suffer from health issues due to consumption of contaminated water. “A few wells near the lake were once a source of drinking water. But now, ground water and the well are both contaminated forcing the residents to purchase water from private parties,” said V Fancy, a resident.

The water drawn from the well can now be used only for gardening. Fancy is now dependent on Metro Water and private supply of water-cans for drinking and household needs. “During monsoon the storm water also drains into the lake adding to the percolation of contaminated water,” Fancy added.

When contacted, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R Alagu Meena said that steps will be taken to address these issues.