The silent revolution: This listening community rediscovers the lost art of listening

CHENNAI: When Jino J Ampakkadu’s friend conveyed to him that hardly anyone takes the time to sit and listen to each other, it struck a chord with him. In the modern era, he observed, listening has become a rare gem, often overshadowed by the tendency to interject with comments or judgments. This realisation resonated strongly with Jino – he recognised that genuine listening had become a rarity in our interactions, as most of us are merely waiting for our turn to speak. The youngster decided to take action - he set up a table and stools outside Higginbothams on Anna Salai one fine Sunday a few weeks ago. Jino reminisces, “On the first day, my friend Rahul Magesh and I set up a stall in front of Higginbothams, hoping that even if one person approached us, it would be a delight. Against all expectations, around 20 individuals between the age group of 3 and 60 visited us that day. We heard some wonderful stories right from the start,” says Jino about how he launched his listening community initiative Table and Stools.



Jino’s endeavour is not just about hearing stories, but also about offering a token of appreciation. “Whoever comes to talk to us also receives a Murukku. We’ve been doing this every Sunday for the past 12 weeks. In those weeks, stories of triumph, despair, and everything in between have been shared. A poignant instance was when a conservancy worker opened up about his struggles with thoughts of self-harm. However, we refrain from giving suggestions, advice, or opinions. Our role is solely to sit and listen. We’ve encountered diverse narratives, ranging from a bike showroom owner’s aspiration to become an engineer despite parental pressure to enter the family business,” he recollects.

During the Table and Stools initiative

The movement transcends location, as the table and stools find new homes at two other locations in the city. “We’ve extended our setup to Anna Nagar Tower Park and Besant Nagar. What’s heartening is that we’ve started seeing returning visitors. There was a mother who had donated her kidney to her child. She shared her story with us and continued to visit for three to four weeks. We maintain a non-judgmental stance and refrain from providing any suggestive statements. Each person’s life is unique, and we’re not privy to their entire journey,” states Jino, who also works with an NGO.



In this age of oversharing and under-listening, Jino emphasises that the ‘Table and Stools’ is not a confession booth but a safe space for sharing. “It’s not about judgment; it’s about understanding,” he asserts. His friend Kavin Damodaran stands shoulder to shoulder with Jino, equally committed to the cause. “We’re not mental health professionals, so it can be emotionally draining for us as well. To manage this, Kavin and I take turns in listening,” Jino admits.

While video recordings are made, the absence of audio recordings is a nod to the respect they hold for the stories shared. “It’s a way of saying, ‘Your words are precious, and we’ll protect them,’” Jino explains.

Amid the noise of life, the ‘Table and Stools’ initiative stands as a beacon of hope, proving that sometimes the most powerful act is the one done in silence - listening, truly listening, to the stories that shape us all.