The Queering Mic: A secure space to express for LGBTQIA+ community

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based multidisciplinary performer, writer, and co-founder of An Unexplored Mic (AUM), Abhirami Rao started The Queering Mic initiative to provide a safe environment for the queer community to express themselves. “We intend to create a community that is willing to listen to each other and share vulnerable spaces together,” shares Abhirami Rao, who is also queer.



Along with Srikumar B, founder of AUM, and Kizhinja Kaayidham, an organisation that gives opportunities to budding writers, Abhirami made her long-standing dream, a reality, with the first edition of The Queering Mic last year. “We were very excited while organising the first edition in 2022. This is an open mic only for the queer performers and there are no art form restrictions. They can come up with poetry, narration, singing, stand-up, etc. I want this to be a space where the queer people can express themselves in their truest form and in the most vulnerable way they can,” says Abhirami. According to her, conversations and mainstream media tend to lean towards tragedy when depicting queer stories. She wanted this to be a platform of safe expressions steered by queer performers.

Talking about the first edition, Abhirami shares that she was unsure of how people would respond to the event. There aren’t a lot of spaces that encourage safe and vulnerable sharing of queer stories, often restricted to immediate friends circles and curated peer groups. “Around 45 to 50 participated in the event from different age groups. People tried poetry, storytelling, and stand-up. A few shared how they came to realise and identify themselves as queer,” she says. Abhirami also adds that she witnessed bravery, comfort, and solidarity when people opened up in front of a heterogeneous crowd.

Abhirami says that they were able to conduct a successful open mic for the LGBTQIA+ community because of the experience they got from An Unexplored Mic. Team AUM also plans to conduct future editions of The Queering Mic in different cities. They hope to organise the next edition soon. “We hope not only to recreate the magic of the previous edition but also evolve from there. We are looking forward to seeing a lot more new art forms as there are a number of ways to express oneself,” she remarks.

The Queering Mic aims to create and build a safe environment for queer people with an inclusive audience. “The LGBTQIA+ community has been in a closet for too long. We hope to provide a welcoming space for folks to express themselves,” concludes Abhirami.