The pink elephant treks off survivor’s beaten path of battling breast cancer

CHENNAI: Unlike many other books that delve into the challenges faced by cancer survivors, The Pink Elephant takes a different approach with its distinctive cover. Journalist Latha Srinivasan explains her intent, saying, “I wanted the cover to radiate positivity. The pink colour symbolises breast cancer awareness, and the elephant represents the ‘elephant in the room,’ often overlooked, signifying the lack of awareness about breast cancer.” The cover also features a cheerful illustration of the cancer survivor, adding to its unique appeal.

The year 2004, when she was 30, was a major blow in Latha Srinivasan’s life as she was diagnosed with breast cancer. That is when she started delving deep into self-care and being emotionally strong. She underwent treatment here at the Adyar Cancer Institute. “I always wanted to write this book. Now, after 19 years, I realised that it is the need of the hour as many are diagnosed with breast cancer. There is a lack of awareness and access to facilities,” she says. She also adds that breast cancer is widely ignored in our country by women.

Latha is planning to contribute the funds she would receive from the sales of The Pink Elephant to Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai. This book is not written in chronological order. “I have divided The Pink Elephant into three parts- Loss, Anger and Self-discovery. I want to convey that a cancer survivor can lead a good life after his/her treatment,” states the 50-year-old. Each chapter will have tips to cope with the journey which is emotionally draining for the survivor as well as the family. The cancer survivor feels that understanding about the disease is less in India though it is alarming. “One should be mentally strong and tough. I didn’t want this book to sound depressing. It is a feel-good read, filled with hope and positivity,” Latha shares.

Latha’s parents and friends supported her throughout her survival phase. ”They were normal and positive to keep me away from negativity. One piece of advice, I would ask people is to support the patients emotionally and not increase their fear,” suggests the journalist. According to Latha, Indian women are conscious about the loss of their hair and breast, which should be addressed. She adds that counselling at the hospitals is not adequate. If diagnosed in the early stages, this cancer is curable.

“My personality is different now,” says Latha, who feels more confident and courageous now in handling any crisis. “I was a glossophobic, but now I can speak very well in public. I started travelling the world on my own with the newly-found confidence,” she adds, who has tried sky diving recently. “As there is nothing to lose, I started trying new things.”

The author of a book packed with learnings from people around, Latha says that the cancer journey is different for everyone and people should start listening to each story. She is working on a documentary, featuring stories of three cancer survivors from the city under different age categories.

“Women should get their health checked up regularly and avoid ignoring the symptoms,” emphasises Latha.