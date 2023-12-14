The entrance of Egmore Metro station in shambles

CHENNAI: The entrance of Egmore Metro station has been in shambles for the past several months, with little to no intervention from the department to rectify the situation.



The entrance of Egmore station, which is one of the prime stations with high footfall, has been causing difficulty for passengers to wade through. The front side of the station has been barricaded and the pavements have been removed and laid out hazardously.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a commuter said, "If not mistaken, the entrance of Egmore Metro station has been the same for at least a month. And, during the recent heavy rainfall, the condition worsened, making it extremely difficult for passengers to pass through."

Additionally, the commuter said that with Metro Rail being the only one operating during Cyclone Michaung, the entrance of all stations must have been proactively worked on before the Northeast monsoon.

"I noticed people, especially elderly people, finding it difficult to cross over and walk through the entrance. The whole stretch has been barricaded and there is no sign directing passengers too," said Kamalesh, a regular commuter.

Meanwhile, a differently-abled person said, "It is natural for maintenance and repair work to be carried out, but the Egmore station entrance has been kept in terrible condition for several weeks now. How do a wheelchair user or person with any disability navigate the station entrance?"

Efforts to reach out to CMRL for official response proved futile.