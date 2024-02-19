Thatched roof on fire kills painter

CHENNAI: Anthony Raj (46), a painter, was charred to death after the thatched roof he was sleeping under, on the terrace of his house in Uthandi off East Coast Road (ECR), caught fire on Saturday.

His wise, Baby (38), and daughters – Meena (13) and Joanna (10) – were sleeping downstairs, police said. Anthony had built a thatched roof on the terrace and would sleep there at times when he returned from work.

On Friday night too, he slept there. In the early hours of Saturday, neighbours saw that his hut was on fire, and alerted his family, who called the authorities while trying to put out the fire by themselves.

Personnel from the Siruseri fire station rushed to the scene and rescued Anthony but he was severely burnt and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. They said that a short circuit could have triggered the fire. Kanathur Police are investigating.