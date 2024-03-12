Thamizh Futurism redefines architectural boundaries

CHENNAI: Adhavan Sundaramurthy, an architectural designer merging art and architecture, pioneers the Thamizh Futurism movement with his studio, Padaipu - The Creation. His latest project, Thamizhi House, elegantly weaves Tamil culture with object-oriented ontology, creating a narrative where every aspect bears profound meaning and interconnectedness. Thamizhi House harmoniously fuses timeless philosophies with contemporary aesthetics as a homage to Tamil heritage.

“The concept of Thamizh Futurism was a focal point of my college thesis. Raised in a family where Tamil literature held great importance, particularly due to my grandfather NE Ramalingam’s status as a Tamil poet, I developed a deep love for the language. In my family, everyone had to read the Thirukkural - it constantly influenced my life, fuelling my love for the Tamil language. This passion inspired my thesis work,” Adhavan starts the conversation.

When the architect relocated to the US for higher studies, he was surprised by the lack of awareness about Tamil Nadu and its rich cultural heritage. “Rather than assigning blame, I decided to take action to bridge this cultural gap and dispel stereotypes. As part of my graduate studies, I was introduced to the concept of futurism, exploring movements from various cultures. One movement that resonated deeply with me was Afrofuturism. I decided to focus on Thamizh Futurism – it’s a movement that tries to reclaim the lost past by envisioning possible futures through a critical examination of the ancient history, philosophy, lifestyle, and literature of the Tamil language,” shares the architect.

He adds that the movement aims to not just make history relevant to the present scenario but also to envision a Tamil future through art and architecture. His recent project Thamizhi House in Chennai is a space where culture meets aesthetics. “Drawing inspiration from Tamil literature and art, the house’s design prioritises harmony between humans and objects, treating all entities — be it a pillar, a painting, or a piece of furniture — as subjects with intrinsic value and purpose. The house stands as a living narrative of Tamil heritage, where ancient philosophies and modern aesthetics converge. Thamizh Futurism has great potential to shape a fresh architectural style. I aim to expand and globalise the concept, fully exploring its possibilities. I’m also collaborating with fashion designers to create a collection of modern motifs,” concludes Adhavan.