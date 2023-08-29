T’gana businessman held at airport

CHENNAI: A businessman from Telangana wanted by Madhya Pradesh police in several criminal cases was held at Chennai Airport on Sunday when he tried to escape to Indonesia. The businessman, Sainath (55) of Hyderabad has cheating and conspiracy cases against him registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

MP police were on the lookout for Sainath and since he was evading arrest, they had issued a lookout circular against his name. On Sunday night, Sainath had come to Chennai airport and was to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

Immigration authorities stopped his travel after his passport was red flagged and detained him. On inquiry, it was revealed that he was to travel to Kuala Lumpur and from there to Indonesia. He was then handed him over to the airport police. MP police’s special team is on the way to secure the businessman, sources said.