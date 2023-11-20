Tension prevails in airport after cargo van rammed into flight parked on bay

CHENNAI: Tension in Chennai airport on Sunday night after a cargo van rammed into an Indigo flight which was parked on the bay.

The ART flight which belongs to Indigo Airlines was parked on the bay on Sunday night. Airport sources said at that time a cargo vehicle which was approaching the bay lost control and rammed into a flight leading to a mirror damage to the outer body of the flight.

Soon the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) officials visited the spot and they found that the flight could not be operated without a fitness test for flying and denied permission to operate the flight.

Since Indigo was operating the ATR flight between Chennai-Trichy every day Indigo Airlines cancelled their four flight services to Trichy on Monday and Tuesday.

Airport sources said the flight would be operated once the BCAS gave a green signal. They also said nobody was injured during the accident.