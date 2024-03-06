Tension prevailed in Chromepet after bomb threat e-mail hits MIT

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chromepet after a bomb threat mail was sent to the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon the MIT college administration office received an Email in which the unidentified sender mentioned that there was a bomb inside the college campus and it would blast any time.

So the administration officers of the college were informed and then in the evening the Chitlapakkam police were alerted. Soon the police team along with the bomb squad rushed to the spot and began to search the entire campus.

The police placed barricades and blocked the street completely to prevent the public from entering inside. The police also blocked the Chromepet Railway station road which is close to the MIT main entrance.

The search operation is still in progress and a package was recovered from the campus by the bomb squad.

The package contained objects which were looked like spare parts of a water pump and the content of package is being examined and verifed by experts.