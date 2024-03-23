Tension prevailed at Paranur toll booth after family attacked by staff

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Paranur toll booth on Friday night after a family was attacked by the toll booth staff and police in an argument while paying the toll fare.

Balu (30) of Sithalapakkam was travelling to their native in Thiruvannamalai with relatives and in his mini-van.

When crossing the Paranur toll booth Balu received a text message that the toll fare had been deducted from his Fastag account.

However, the staff in the toll booth reportedly told Balu that they had not received a confirmation and asked him to pay the toll fare via cash.

Balu showed them the text message and said he could not pay the additional charge and argued with the staff. Balu's wife and children also accompanied him and they also argued with the staff at the counter.

Soon toll plaza staff and a police constable who was on duty near the toll booth went to Balu and his family members and they started to attack all of them including their children.

The public who noticed the incident started to argue with the staff for attacking the children and held a protest by blocking the road.

They said that it's not acceptable to attack the kids for no reason and the police who are supposed to protect the people are also joining with the staff and attacking the kids.

Soon the Chengalpattu Thaluk police and other police officials visited the spot and held peace talks with protestors.

The police promised that after inquiry action would be taken against the police constable and the toll plaza staff.

Meanwhile, Balu's relative Murugan suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Chengalpattu GH.

Later the public gave up their protest and dispersed. Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the National Highway for about an hour.