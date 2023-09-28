Tension in OMR as unidentified men warped saffron towels on AIADMK leader MGR's statue

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Thiruporur on OMR after unidentified men warped saffron towels on the statue of AIADMK founder and former CM late MG Ramachandran on Thursday.

The full size statue of MGR is placed near the Thiruporur bus stop on OMR and it was placed by the AIADMK supporters 20 years ago. On Thursday morning the commuters found a Saffron towel wrapped on the statue in the head and legs and the news became viral in Thiruporur.

A group of AIADMK supporters who gathered at the spot staged a protest by blocking the road and demanded that police should immediately arrest the people behind this. On information, the Thiruporur police visited the spot and held peace talks with the protestors and the police promised them that a case would be registered and soon the people behind this would be arrested.

Later they gave up the protest and the Thiruporur police when checking the CCTV footage found an unidentified man who had broken open the cage at midnight, wrapped the saffron towel on the statue and escaped from the spot. The Thirurporur police who have registered a case are trying to identify the man with the help of CCTV footage.