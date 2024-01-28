Tenkasi accident: Stalin announces solatium of Rs 2 lakh

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased where a lorry collided with a car in Tenkasi.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that six persons died after a lorry loaded with cement collided with a car at the Madurai national highway near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district in the wee hours of Sunday. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased, " Stalin said in a statement.

Stalin also directed the officials to give Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Bothiraj, Vel Manoj, Subramanian, Karthik, Muthamilselvan and Mano of Tenkasi who were travelling in a car died on spot after the collision.