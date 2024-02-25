Tenders invited for hi-tech Kalaignar Centenary Park

CHENNAI: On a par with the Royal Botanic Gardens in London and the Dubai Miracle Garden, the state Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) has decided to set up a Super Tree Tower Park, which will be named after the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on the Cathedral Road.

According to sources, TANHODA has decided to establish a Kalaignar Centenary Park with the amenities such as glass house and super tree tower with viewing decks at the estimated cost of Rs 14 crore at the 110 ground land in Cathedral Road near Dr Radhakrishnan Salai in the city.

“To attract more visitors and to develop City’s green landscape more, we have decided to set up a high-quality botanical garden at the heart of the city,” an official from the Horticulture department said.

“We have planned to bring various exotic flowers from abroad, including Singapore to this new Kalaignar Centenary Park and that will be displayed in the glass house, which will be set up in an air-conditioned manner at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Similarly, a 30-metre high tree tower is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Aesthetic flowering plants will be installed around the tree tower,” said an official seeking anonymity.

TANHODA MD on Saturday invited tenders for the establishment of a new park. Once the tender is finalised, the work will commence within the next three months, the official added.

Further, the official said that with an aim to attract more visitors than the Semmozhi Poonga, the Kalaignar Poonga will be established in a grand manner, adding that visitors can enjoy the aerial view by going on an electric lift, which will be set up in the middle of the tower.