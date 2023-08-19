Tenders floated for constructing elevated road from Teynampet to Saidapet

CHENNAI: State Highways department has floated a tender for the construction of the four-lane elevated corridor from Teynampet to Saidapet on Anna Salai on engineering, procurement and construction mode at Rs 525 crore.

According to the tender document, the 3.2 km elevated corridor would be constructed in 24 months on the arterial Anna Salai which is used by over 2.37 lakh vehicles daily.

The flyover will start at Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet and end near the Saidapet signal. It would allow motorists to avoid signals at Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar Third and First Main Road and Todd Hunter Nagar–Jones Road.

The proposed elevated corridor is estimated to accommodate approximately one lakh passenger car units, out of the current 2.5 lakh units handled on Anna Salai daily. The carriageway on both sides of the elevated corridor measures 7.5m in width.

