Tender floated for park inside Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The bustling Koyambedu that houses two bus stands and a huge market will have a place of serenity as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated bids to create a park inside the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC).

According to an official, the park will be developed on an OSR (Open Space Reserve) with an extent of about 9 acres. The park will be developed as a dense wild forest within which islands of activities are carved out. The park will come up in front of the Flower Market.

The activities include landscaped and green cover areas, seasonal water body, activity nodes like vending kiosks, public plaza outdoor gym, open movie corner, outdoor play area, kids play area multi-purpose ground with seating spaces, pedestrian and jogging track, and amphitheatre.

The park will have toilet blocks, storage areas, parking spaces and necessary CCTV provision. It may be noted that the state government announced the project during the 2023-2024 budget session.

A few days ago, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA Chairman PK Sekarbabu inspected the OSR land where the park will come up. There are nearly 3,941 shops in vegetables, fruits, flowers and foodgrain sections in the market. Apart from the park, the CMDA has decided to upgrade the market by improving corridors.