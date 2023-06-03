Temporary injuries, permanent scars: Survivors of train tragedy from Chennai

CHENNAI: Some of the Chennai-bound passengers on board the Coromandel Express who escaped with physical injuries, but had permanent mental scars from being a survivor in what is one of India's worst train accident in recent years reached the City on Saturday by flight.

Rajalakshmi, a student of Loyola College, who went to attend an interview in Kolkata and was returning home described what she witnessed as unforgettable. She was in Coach B8 of the Coromandel Express. "Around 7 pm, the coach started to rattle and some passengers who were in the upper berth fell down. Initially, we thought there was a fire accident as we sensed something burning. As the train came to a halt, we alighted and saw the gory images, which I will never forget in my life," Rajalakshmi recalled.

The other coaches in the train she travelled were damaged and there were several dead people and those who survived running around, crying for help. Rajalkshmi along with a few others managed to reach Bhubaneshwar Airport, a few hours after the accident.

Another survivor, Ramesh, a Tenkasi native who lives with his family in Jharkhand was coming to Chennai to facilitate school admission for his Children in his native town. He sent his wife and children a week ago and took the Coromandel express from Kolkatta on Friday. "It was god's grace that some of us were saved," Ramesh recalled.

On alighting from the train with simple injuries, Ramesh saw the locals who had turned out in numbers and helping the severely injured passengers and also assisting the authorities in rescue operations.

"I too joined the locals and offered as much help as I can," Ramesh told after reaching Chennai.

Rajesh Kumar, who lives with his family in Kolkatta sent his wife and children for summer vacation to his in-laws' home in Guindy. He suffered a back injury and was treated at a hospital in Odisha.

"As the news broke, he called us and informed that he survived the accident. He was traveling in Coach B4. My Children and I reached Chennai a couple of weeks ago," said Lakshmi Priya, wife of Rajesh Kumar.

Other chennai bound passengers are expected to reach Chennai by a special train on early Sunday morning.