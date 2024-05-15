Temporary changes in EMU train services on Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu line

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced that EMU trains operated on the Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu section would be partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu stations on May 17 owing to ongoing engineering works permitted in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11.00hrs to 15.00hrs on 17th May.



Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs and Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 15:05 hrs would be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil on 17th May.

Likewise, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving MMC at 23.20 hrs and Gummidipundi – MMC leaving Gummidipundi at 21.25 hrs would be fully cancelled on May 15 due to ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central – Gudur section at Gummidipundi Yard from 00.20hrs to 02.30hrs on 15th May, said a Southern Railway press release.