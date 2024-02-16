Telangana woman held with fake UG and PG medical certificates

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly preparing and submitting fake UG and PG medical certificates at Tamil Nadu medical council for registration.

According to the Arumbakkam police, the woman was identified as Ayesha Tanveer of Telangana. Inquiries revealed that she did not study medicine but tried to get registered in the council using these fake certificates.

After an inquiry, she was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. The police said that on Wednesday, Ayesha came to the medical council office in Arumbakkam and produced her medical degree certificates to get herself registered with the council.

When the Registrar in the council checked, it was found that the certificates were fake. A police complaint was then lodged. The woman was arrested and inquired. She then confessed to the crime.