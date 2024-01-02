Teen’s kidnap & murder: Suspect on run nabbed

CHENNAI: Two days after arresting a history-sheeter for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in MGR Nagar, police on Sunday arrested an absconding accused in the case.

L Ajay (17), a Class 12 student, was reported missing by his family since Tuesday from his home in MGR Nagar. He was allegedly murdered by the duo due to rivalry with his uncle over selling painkiller tablets. On the night of Dec 26, Ajay left home and never returned. When they couldn’t find him, the family filed a missing complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, two persons called his father Loganathan, and told him that they have kidnapped his son and demanded Rs 2 lakh for his release. MGR Nagar police team swung into action and arrested one of them, David on Friday. Investigations revealed that Ajay’s cousin, Kannabiran, owed money to David and Saravanan over the share in the sale of pain killers. Kannabiran was using Ajay to sell them.

The duo went to Kannabiran’s home on Tuesday night, kidnapped his relative and confined him near Nesapakkam sewage station. Ajay tried to escape and fell. They cut him with a knife and left him to die. On Sunday, Saravanan was arrested and sent for remand.