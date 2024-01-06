Teens allege sexual abuse, cases registered

CHENNAI: City Police have registered cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act in two separate incidents involving a minor boy and a minor girl.



In one incident, a 17 year old boy who went for a part time job in the first week of January with a caterer alleged that he was sexually abused by the Biryani master. When the boy resisted , the abuser had allegedly threatened him stating that he would cast a spell on his parents. The boy shared the series of events with his father who filed a complaint with the Anna Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station). A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

In another incident, also within Anna Nagar AWPS jurisdiction, a 28 year old woman filed a complaint against her mother claiming that she and her male friends are attempting to force a 15 year old girl, who grew up with her into prostitution.

According to the complaint, the victim was adopted by her family as a two year old after her parents abandoned her.

The complainant’s mother who works in the film industry had allegedly allowed her male friends visiting the house to sexually abuse the child. On learning this, the complainant had taken the child with her to Salem, where she is staying after her wedding.

Meanwhile, when the complainant came to chennai to get a community certificate for the minor girl in the first week of January, the said male friends of her mother demanded that she leave the child with them after which she filed a police complaint.