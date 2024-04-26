Teenager held with 6,870 painkiller tablets near Parrys corner

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a teenager for alleged possession of 6870 Nitravet pain relief tablets near Parrys corner.

North Beach police had received a tip off about movement of pain killer tablets in their jurisdiction after which a team was on vigil.

A police team which was stationed at the junction of Parrys Corner and Rajaji Salai secured the suspect, K Manoj Kumar (18).

Police investigations revealed that he works at a scrap iron shop in Mannurpet near Ambattur estate.

Investigations revealed that he had ordered the tablets online.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In another incident, Adyar PEW (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) officials arrested a West Bengal man, Ibran Sekh (32) for possession of 7 kg ganja.

He was secured near Guindy railway station.