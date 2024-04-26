Teenager held with 6,870 painkiller tablets near Parrys corner
North Beach police had received a tip off about movement of pain killer tablets in their jurisdiction after which a team was on vigil.
CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a teenager for alleged possession of 6870 Nitravet pain relief tablets near Parrys corner.
A police team which was stationed at the junction of Parrys Corner and Rajaji Salai secured the suspect, K Manoj Kumar (18).
Police investigations revealed that he works at a scrap iron shop in Mannurpet near Ambattur estate.
Investigations revealed that he had ordered the tablets online.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
In another incident, Adyar PEW (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) officials arrested a West Bengal man, Ibran Sekh (32) for possession of 7 kg ganja.
He was secured near Guindy railway station.