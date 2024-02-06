Teenager held for rowdy’s murder in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: A 19 year old youth was arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man, a rowdy who was hacked to death by a gang in Kasimedu on Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as P Mukesh of Kasimedu. Mukesh’s friend Vimal Kumar had a previous enmity with the victim and murdered him with the help of his associates including Mukesh, police said.

The deceased, Venkatraman of Power Kuppam was in an inebriated stated and roaming around the streets in his neighbourhood when he was rounded up by a gang.

The gang took out the weapons they were carrying and started attacking Venkatraman taking the victim and public by surprise.

Onlookers alerted the authorities after which a police team reached the scene and moved the injured man to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Kasimedu Police registered a case of murder and arrested Mukesh on Monday. Search is on for two more suspects including Vimal Kumar who was involved in the murder. Police said that the deceased itself was a history-sheeter and had about nine cases against him.