Teenager hacked to death inside house by trio in Thiruverkadu; accused arrested within hours

CHENNAI: A 19 year old youth was hacked to death inside his house in Thiruverkadu in Avadi city police limits during the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said that the accused were arrested within three hours of the murder.

The deceased was identified as V Vijayakanth alias Captain. He lived with his family at Selliyamman Koil street, Sundarasozhapuram in Tiruverkadu.

Around 1:30 am on Wednesday, a gang barged into the deceased’s house and started attacking him with weapons while he was sleeping.

His mother who was sleeping nearby woke up hearing the commotion and tried to stop them, but the trio rained blows on the teenager and fled the scene.

Police rushed to the scene on information and moved Vijayakanth to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. His body was moved to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A special team headed by Tiruverkadu Inspector Vijay Krishnaraj started search for the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in 2023 in which he along with his gang had tried to bump off G Arokkiyasamy of Thiruverkadu over enmity.

Probe revealed that Arokkiyasamy (20) vowed to seek revenge and on Tuesday night, he gathered two of his accomplices, M Saravanan (20) and A Vignesh (20) and executed the murder.

All three accused were secured by the special team within hours of the murder.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.