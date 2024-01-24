Teen who fled home from Andhra rescued in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled his home in Andhra Pradesh after his parents chided him for dropping out of school was rescued at Tambaram railway station on Tuesday.

The boy’s parents are casual labourers. The boy who had studied till class 8 had dropped out of school after which his parents had scolded him.

Disturbed over this, the boy left Rajahmundry last Saturday. He had roamed in and around Chennai central railway station for two days. On Tuesday evening, police found the boy loitering near Tambaram railway station and questioned him.

On realising that the boy is a runaway, police took him to the police station and after enquiries with the boy, reached out to the parents.

A relative of the boy picked him up from Selaiyur police station on Tuesday night.