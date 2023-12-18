Teen hurt in road accident succumbs

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old school student who suffered injuries after a fall from the bike he was on the pillion while going to school last Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as R Prithviraj, a Class 9 student at a private school in Chengelpattu. He was thrown off the two-wheeler when a private college bus hit the bike he was riding.

On December 13, Prithviraj was on his way to his school with his elder sister when the accident happened. The teens were riding pillion with their father Rajasekaran, an electricity board staff. Prithiviraj’s sister R Jeevitha (16) was studying in Class 11 in the same school.

Around 8 am, Rajasekaran was riding along Kavithandalam when a private college bus coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. All three of them were thrown to the ground. They were moved to a hospital where Prithviraj succumbed to the injuries without responding to treatment on Saturday.

Rajasekaran and Jeevitha are still under treatment, police said.