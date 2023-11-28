Teen dies of suspected drug overdose in Royapettah

Begin typing your search...

The hotel staff and his friends rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he succumbed without responding to the treatment.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2023 11:19 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died of a suspected drug overdose at a hotel room while celebrating a friend’s birthday on Sunday. The deceased was identified as N Rahul of Choolai, a second year student at a city college.

On Saturday, Rahul went to a hotel in Royapettah to celebrate his friend’s birthday party. On Sunday morning, Rahul allegedly collapsed and fell on the floor. The hotel staff and his friends rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he succumbed without responding to the treatment. The Anna Salai Police has registered a case and began investigations.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that Rahul had injected himself with a drug on Saturday night along with his friends. His friends revealed that it was just painkiller tablets mixed with water, but the police are awaiting autopsy results.

