Technical snag delays Chennai-Singapore flight by 10 hours

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Singapore flight was delayed after a pilot noticed a technical snag before the take-off on Thursday.

The Air India flight to Singapore was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 168 passengers at 1.40 am on Thursday.

The passengers arrived at the airport before 11 pm on Wednesday, completed all the security checks and were about to board the flight.

Later, it was found that there was a technical snag, and Air India announced that the flight would be delayed, and the passengers were made to sit in the waiting hall. However, there were no updates about the take-off till 6 am.

Soon, the passengers who were upset over the inordinate delay argued with the staff at the counter.

Later, the airline officials held peace talks with the passengers and told them that the flight would take off in a couple of hours.

Then, with the 168 passengers, the flight departed to Singapore at around 10 pm after a delay of 10 hours.