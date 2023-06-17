Techie mowed down by water tanker near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old techie was killed in a road accident near Madhavaram on Thursday. The victim Divya was mowed down after the two wheeler in which she was on the pillion was hit by a water tanker. The woman’s mother, who was driving the vehicle, survived with minor injuries, police said. The deceased youngster Divya hails from Kolathur. Police said that she was employed with an IT firm in Porur. On Thursday night, Divya reached Anna Nagar by public transport after work. Her mother, Maheshwari had come in a two-wheeler to pick her up. Around 10 pm, as the duo were riding back home along Madhavaram 100 feet road, a speeding private water tanker which was trailing the bike hit the two wheeler. The two women were thrown to the ground on impact. Divya came under the wheels of the lorry, crushing her to death. On information, personnel from Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) reached the spot and moved both the women to the hospital, where the daughter was declared dead on arrival. The police registered a case against the lorry driver, Rajkumar and arrested him. Further investigations are on.