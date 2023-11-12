Begin typing your search...

Techie kills self, depression over mounting debts suspected

The security guards noticed him jumping from the building. Police rushed to the scene and secured the man, who was lying in a pool of blood and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2023 9:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-11 21:45:12.0  )
Techie kills self, depression over mounting debts suspected
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man, a techie working at a private firm in Thoraipakkam, jumped to death from the tenth floor of his office during the early hours of Saturday, allegedly depressed over mounting debts. The deceased was identified as E Bhuvanesh of Rajalakshmi Nagar in Pallikaranai. He was working as a tech analyst in a private IT firm in Thoraipakkam, police said.

On Friday evening he reached the office and worked through the night. Around midnight, after a tea break, Bhuvanesh was not to be seen.

The security guards noticed him jumping from the building. Police rushed to the scene and secured the man, who was lying in a pool of blood and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Thoraipakkam police registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had borrowed money to the tune of Rs 10 lakh and invested it in share market and lost the money.

ChennaidepressionSuicide caseThoraipakkamPallikaranai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X