Techie kills self, depression over mounting debts suspected

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man, a techie working at a private firm in Thoraipakkam, jumped to death from the tenth floor of his office during the early hours of Saturday, allegedly depressed over mounting debts. The deceased was identified as E Bhuvanesh of Rajalakshmi Nagar in Pallikaranai. He was working as a tech analyst in a private IT firm in Thoraipakkam, police said.

On Friday evening he reached the office and worked through the night. Around midnight, after a tea break, Bhuvanesh was not to be seen.

The security guards noticed him jumping from the building. Police rushed to the scene and secured the man, who was lying in a pool of blood and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Thoraipakkam police registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had borrowed money to the tune of Rs 10 lakh and invested it in share market and lost the money.