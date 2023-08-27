Techie killed in road accident near Vanagaram

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman working as a software engineer at a private firm in Ambattur died in a road accident on Saturday near Vanagaram.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim fell off the bike after her bike skid.

The deceased was identified as Honey Grace, a resident of Poonamallee. Police said that she visited a relative in Maduravoyal and was riding back home at night when the accident happened.

While riding along Poonamallee High Road, she seemed to have lost control of the bike and fell, police said. In the impact, she had suffered injuries on her head.

Passerby rescued the woman and moved her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police secured the body and sent it for post mortem.