Techie kidnapped by ex-girlfriend’s family in Chennai, rescued

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old software engineer was allegedly kidnapped outside his house in Velachery by his ex-girlfriend and her family members and then forced to tie Mangal sutra outside a temple in Kancheepuram on Thursday.

Velachery Police rescued the kidnapped techie and detained four persons including the ex-girlfriend.

The kidnapped man, Parthiban (31) lived with his wife and mother at an apartment in Anna Nagar, Velachery. He was working at a IT firm in Guindy.

On Thursday afternoon, around 3 pm, when Parthiban came out of the apartment compound to leave for work when he was kidnapped.

Parthiban had tried to resist the kidnapping, but the gang attacked him and dumped him inside the car and tried to mow down his mother who tried to stop the car, police said.

Based on a complaint by Parthiban's mother, Velachery Police formed special teams to trace the kidnapped techie. Based on CCTV footages and other methods, police traced the location and rescued Parthiban from Kancheepuram and secured the gang which kidnapped him.

Police investigations revealed that Parthiban is now married to his girlfriend from college days, whom he had initially broken up with in 2016. After the break up, he was allegedly in a relationship with Soundarya (27) till the beginning of this year.

However, since their relationship strained, Parthiban broke up with Soundarya and rekindled the relationship with his ex-girlfriend and then eventually got married to her.

Irate over this, Soundarya, her mother, Uma (50), cousin, Ramesh (39) and her uncle, Sivakumar (48) plotted to kidnap Parthiban.

Soundarya is from Kalavai in Ranipet district while Ramesh serves with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Velachery Police are investigating.