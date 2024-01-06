Techie fatally knocked down by omni bus in city

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old software engineer, who was on the way to attend the screening of a short film in which he had acted in, was killed in a road accident near Koyambedu on Friday.

The bike he travelled in was mowed down by an omni bus which was trailing his bike, police said. The deceased was identified as Kalaiarasan, a resident of Tirunindravur.

He worked as a software engineer at a private firm in Ambattur, police said. Kalaiarasan was also interested in acting and had acted in a short film recently. The screening and an event for the short film was to be held at a wedding hall in Koyambedu on Friday morning.

Kalaiarasan left home on his two-wheeler and was nearing the wedding hall when an omni bus, which was trailing his bike, knocked him down near the Koyambedu Metro station. Kalaiarasan was thrown to the ground on impact.

Passerby rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Police arrested the omni bus driver, Rajasekar (38) of Tirusulam.