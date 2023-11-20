Techie, Bike taxi rider arrested for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: Two persons - a software engineer and a bike taxi rider were arrested in separate cases of sexual harassment reported in the city a week ago.

Police said that the software engineer allegedly flashed at a woman in Perungudi and the bike taxi rider had molested a minor girl on a deserted stretch.

Police investigations revealed that the bike taxi driver had indulged in several cases of molestation, targeting women and girls on deserted streets.

Last week, a woman techie working in Taramani went to a temple in Tiruvanmiyur and was returning back home when a man flashed at her and then made sexual gestures.

While the woman evaded him and walked home, he had allegedly stalked her after which she filed a police complaint.

Thoraipakkam police perused over 50 CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the accused, identified as Ahmed Riyas (29), a software engineer, working at a private firm on OMR. The accused is married. His wife and one year old child stay at Arakkonam, police said.

In the other incident, the bike taxi driver, Yogeshwaran was previously employed in a television channel and was terminated about six months ago, after which he started work as a bike taxi driver.

On Friday evening, a 17-year-old girl was returning home after her tuition when Yogeshwaran followed her and molested her.

Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.