Tech snag hits Air France flight to Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai-Paris flight was delayed following a technical snag on Tuesday.

The Air France flight usually arrives in Chennai at midnight and departs to Paris at 2.05 am every day. On Monday evening the flight departed from Paris for Chennai with 317 passengers and when the flight was in mid-air the pilot noticed a technical snag and the flight returned to Paris and made an emergency landing. Later, after a delay of five hours, the flight arrived at Chennai airport at 5.30 am.

Meanwhile, the passengers who were about to board the flight at Chennai airport were not properly informed regarding the delay and more than 300 passengers reached the airport by 11 pm on Monday and were waiting to board the flight.

Later the flight departed for Paris from Chennai at 7.15 am on Tuesday with 326 passengers after a delay of more than five hours.