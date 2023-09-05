Teachers Day: Celebrating the guardians of knowledge

CHENNAI:

Imbibed several positive traits from my teacher:

I don’t think I would care to identify a teacher as my favourite or my best teacher. I would rather go back in time to recall that one teacher that I remember fondly from my school days (Christ Church School, Byculla, Mumbai) and that would have to be my class teacher for the 9th and 10th standards, Mrs Esther Williams.

A strict disciplinarian, she taught us English. Though my marks in other subjects would be a horror, I excelled in English. I remember to this day her words of encouragement, exhorting me to put in more effort in my other subjects, something that I always laughed away. Dare I say, that she would have been happy to see me pass out of school and not fret about my behaviour any more, but she was the one person I always met after passing out from school and still remember to this day.

Maybe, this connection is stronger since I was associated with my school and the school church due to my musical interests. I am also not sure if she has had an effect in moulding me to be the person I am today.

In fact, I don’t believe any one person could do that though. I do believe there are several positive traits I have imbibed from her for which I would be forever grateful.

Vijay Chacko, entrepreneur

Teachers taught me the art of story-telling:

I ’ll always cherish the memory of two remarkable teachers who left a profound impact on me. In my 10th grade, at Carmel Garden Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore, I had the privilege of being taught by Amulraj, our Tamil teacher.

He possessed an incredible gift for storytelling, particularly when it came to recounting tales from Tamil literature like Silapathikaram and Manimekalai. His classes were a sheer delight, brimming with life and enthusiasm.

Listening to him, it felt as though the stories from Tamil literature came to life right before our eyes. His passion and expressiveness while teaching every aspect of Tamil literature were truly inspiring.

I have no doubt that every student, no matter where they are today, holds memories of him with deep admiration. Another teacher who left an indelible mark on me was my English teacher during my 11th and 12th grades, Lovelyn. She was a breath of fresh air in the classroom, infusing an element of fun and excitement into our learning.

She had a unique talent for transforming what many considered ‘boring’ grammar classes into interactive and engaging sessions. I believe that much of what I do today in terms of programs and activities is inspired by these two incredible educators.

They taught me the art of sensitising people, the importance of creating a lasting impact in everything I undertake, and the ability to foster a vibrant learning environment through the magic of storytelling, drama, and theatre. Each of these teachers, in their own distinctive ways, was truly exceptional.





Hafiz Khan, eco-warrior



Biology teacher showed ideal way of communication:

My favourite teacher undoubtedly remains Josephine, my Class 8 biology teacher. Her unique teaching style left a lasting mark on me. In her class, out of the 45 precious minutes, she dedicated a generous 30 minutes to creating intricate species illustrations using colourful chalks. With meticulous detail, she would sketch and label each part.

The remaining 15 minutes were reserved for explaining the purpose and function of every component she had drawn. This approach made a world of difference. As she drew, we followed suit, attempting to replicate her artistry.

My notebook from those days, adorned with vibrant sketches, remains one of my most cherished possessions. In Josephine teacher’s class, biology ceased to be a subject of rote memorisation.

She transformed it into a captivating journey of understanding. Today, even in my career working with animals and education, her influence shines through. She instilled a desire to teach differently, to ignite curiosity, and to foster creativity.

When I design educational programs, I strive to break away from conventional approaches - I want learning to be engaging, not merely the act of writing down facts.

I owe this profound shift in my perspective to her. Furthermore, Josephine’s encouragement played a pivotal role in nurturing my love for animals. Her support acted as a catalyst, fuelling my passion for the natural world.

Steffi John, programme and communications lead, YouCan (Youth Conservation Action Network)

The kindest teacher I came across in my life:

Writing and poetry have always felt like my safe space. I feel at home when I’m surrounded by stories. This was mainly because of my History and English teacher Florina.

She was so warm and friendly unlike most teachers then - who were usually strict and had an intense vibe. She was someone who always remembered to smile back at you. There was never a false sense of superiority in her. I write articles for my work and sometimes poetry too.

Poetry and writing became important in my life because she had once appreciated the poetry I’d written and encouraged me to write more. I am usually shy and writing became a space where I could express myself easily. And she encouraged me to write more.

When someone takes such a profound interest in you and your skills in your foundation years, it stays with you and to a great extent also becomes a part of your personality.

Today, when I write or go to any poetry or book readings, I secretly thank her for her kindness and encouragement. In a way, it helped me stand out and form an identity. I haven’t met or come across any other teacher like her.

I learned a lot about encouraging, complimenting and appreciating in my life because of her. She was polite and treated everyone with great respect.

I have always tried to apply that sort of kindness in my life and I am grateful to have met her and learned something so valuable from her.





Nikita Vyas, counselling psychologist



(As told to Merin James)